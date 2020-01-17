Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Dyches Rountree Cooper. View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel 820 W Dunbar Rd W. Columbia , SC 29170 (803)-755-3527 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM Broadacres Baptist Church Service 1:00 PM Broadacres Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Faye Dyches Rountree Cooper CAYCE Faye Dyches Rountree Cooper passed away at home January 15, 2020 after a long illness. She is the wife of Jerry Cooper of Cayce. She was the daughter of the late Reba Dyches Martin and William F. Dyches. She was born December 20, 1940 in Hilda, SC. She graduated from Blackville High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years where she enjoyed a sweet friendship with her sorority sisters. She was a member of Broadacres Baptist Church, where visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 with the service following at 1:00 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cooper; sons, Isaac William "Dub" Rountree III (Tammy), James "Rusty" Russell Rountree (Fran); stepson, Cori Cooper (Alicia). She was a loving "Nana" to Nicole Rountree, Brandon Rountree, Jamie Rountree, Taylor Rae Rountree and Brooke Cooper. Also surviving are sisters, Bonnie Dawson and Miriam Dorcey and brother, Billy Dyches, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was known as "YaYa" to her many great nieces and nephews who loved her unconditionally. Memorials may be made to Broadacres Baptist Church Building Fund or a . Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Faye Dyches Rountree Cooper CAYCE Faye Dyches Rountree Cooper passed away at home January 15, 2020 after a long illness. She is the wife of Jerry Cooper of Cayce. She was the daughter of the late Reba Dyches Martin and William F. Dyches. She was born December 20, 1940 in Hilda, SC. She graduated from Blackville High School where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for many years where she enjoyed a sweet friendship with her sorority sisters. She was a member of Broadacres Baptist Church, where visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 with the service following at 1:00 p.m. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Cooper; sons, Isaac William "Dub" Rountree III (Tammy), James "Rusty" Russell Rountree (Fran); stepson, Cori Cooper (Alicia). She was a loving "Nana" to Nicole Rountree, Brandon Rountree, Jamie Rountree, Taylor Rae Rountree and Brooke Cooper. Also surviving are sisters, Bonnie Dawson and Miriam Dorcey and brother, Billy Dyches, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was known as "YaYa" to her many great nieces and nephews who loved her unconditionally. Memorials may be made to Broadacres Baptist Church Building Fund or a . Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close