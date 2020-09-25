1/
Faye G. Roof
September 22, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Lexington –Graveside Service for Faye G. Roof, 82, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund 1430 N. Lake Drive Lexington, SC 29072. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Roof passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Gladys and Tom Gable. She graduated from Lexington High School and went on to study at Newberry College. She was always actively involved in the work of the church no matter where she and her husband served. Upon her husband's retirement they returned to Lexington, but had recently relocated to Aiken. She will always be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all.
Surviving include her husband of 63 years, Rev. J. Hilton Roof; daughter, Leah (Joe) Lewis of Aiken, SC; grandsons, Emory and Jason Lewis; sister, Margaret (Warren, Jr.) Christmus; nieces, Cathi and Robin Christmus; nephew, Warren Christmus, III all of Lexington.
Online register at barr-price.com


Published in The State on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
