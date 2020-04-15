Faye Harper COLUMBIA - Faye Harper, Age 92, passed away on April 11, 2020 in Columbia, SC. Faye was born to Hollis and Ada (Ivey) Rainwater in Snyder, TX. She was raised as a young woman in Maryville, Tennessee and played basketball for Everett High School. She is predeceased by her husband Garvin Ray Harper. Faye was a founding member of Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN in 1960 and later church secretary there for 34 years. She is survived by daughter Deborah (Sonny) Oliphant of OH and grandson Will Oliphant (Samara) and three great-grand-daughters Ava, Clara and Nora Oliphant all of WV and grand-daughter Shannon (Evan) Murlin and three great-grand-children Dylan, Brooklyn and Owen Murlin all of OH; her son Douglas (Dawn) and granddaughters Bronwyn (Michael) Tyler and Dr. Gillian Harper all of SC and her son Kevin Sean Harper of Nashville, TN. Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville at a date to be determined due to the virus limitations on gatherings. In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to Forest Hills Baptist Church in Nashville, TN. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2020