Faye Harrelson Halford 1/3/1948 - 6/20/2020 GEORGETOWN- The amazing life of Faye Harrelson Halford ended on June 20, 2020. Faye married her 9th grade sweetheart- her only love, Jimmy Halford. They are once again together as James preceded her in his earthly journey. Jimmy and Faye enjoyed their life in Columbia where they began raising their daughter, Andie. During Fayes life in Columbia she was a dedicated teacher in the public schools. Her students would remember Faye as loving but strict. She encouraged them all and loved them as well. After she retired from teaching, she and Jimmy moved to their dream destination on the South Carolina coast. Here they were able to enjoy their daughter as well as their four grandchildren, Parker, Peyton, Miles and Matthew. Precious moments for all of us who love her are our fond memories of sitting with her on her porch talking about family and friends. Though we know she is safely with those who have gone before her, she will be greatly missed for those who are left behind. Faye leaves behind her beloved daughter, Andie and her grandchildren Parker, Peyton, Matthew, and Miles. Her sisters Ann Harrelson Douglas and Thaddea Harrelson Pitts" feel honored to have had such a role model and a devoted big sister The family requested donations be made in a scholarship to honor her granddaughter, Parker, who will attend College of Charleston in the fall. Donations can be mailed to Fayes Legend at 2770 Luvan Blvd Georgetown, SC 29440. Donation checks should be made payable to Parker Robinson. Goldfinch Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The memorial service will be held at a later date.



