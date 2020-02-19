Faye Marie Swetlik CAYCE Faye "Faybe" Marie Swetlik was born June 13, 2013 and passed away on February 10, 2020. Gone too soon but never forgotten. She made everyone believe in all things good again. She left behind a world that loved her. May she forever sparkle. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020