Faye Marie Swetlik

Guest Book
  • "Sweet little one, who knew that your destiny would be to..."
    - Angie Wingard
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
Service Information
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC
29072
(803)-359-6118
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Cayce, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Faye Marie Swetlik CAYCE Faye "Faybe" Marie Swetlik was born June 13, 2013 and passed away on February 10, 2020. Gone too soon but never forgotten. She made everyone believe in all things good again. She left behind a world that loved her. May she forever sparkle. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details