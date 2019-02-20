Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Swygert. View Sign

Faye Swygert COLUMBIA - Faye Swygert, 88, of Columbia, SC passed away February 19, 2019 at Agape Hospice House Columbia, South Carolina. She was born on November 12, 1930 in Columbia, SC to the late Birdy and Ruth Hutto. After graduating from Dreher High School, she was joined in holy matrimony to her husband Marion Swygert and they were married for 50 years before he passed. She loved animals and taking care of her grandchildren. Later in life she raised a special needs grandchild until her health declined. Faye is survived by daughter, Sylvia Tandon(Roger), 2 sons; Marion Swygert, Jr. (Donna) and Ted Swygert (Marilyn), and special needs daughter; Ava Colon(Valerie Rush). She is also survived by grandchildren; Stacey Pastorek, Corinne Cates, Lindsay Dawson, Allison Minges, Ryan Cates, Dorothy Faye Swygert, and Teddy Swygert and multiple great-grandchildren. She is survived by sisters; Carolyn Chabica and Bobbie Dix and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband; Marion Swygert, sons; Randy and Timmy Swygert, brother; Bud Hutto, sisters; Vivian Bignon, Dot Marsh, and Mary Sue Shumpert. The family will receive friends for a visitation at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm. A funeral service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Terry Cagle officiating. Ms. Swygert will be laid to rest in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.

