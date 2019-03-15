Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Young. View Sign

Faye Baggott Young COLUMBIA - Faye Baggott Young age 88, devoted wife to Carl Eugene Young Sr., passed away, March 14th in the Lexington County Hospital. She was born in Columbia on June 22, 1930 in the Olympia Mills Community. She was the only daughter of the late Pattie Hair Baggott and B.C. Baggott. She was an active, charter member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Lower Richland Chapter of the Grand Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1948 and worked at Southern Bell from 1948 to 1959. She is survived by her husband, Carl (Gene) of 68 years; her older son, Carl E. Young Jr. and daughter-in-law, Genny of Lexington; her younger son, John M. Young and daughter-in-law, Merry of Laurens; a grandson, Carl E. Young III and wife, Renee of Jonesville Michigan; a grandson, Matthew and wife, Laurie of Lexington; grandson, John (Jack) Young Jr. of Columbia; granddaughter, Ellen Young of Columbia; three great granddaughters, Cheyenne of Sumter, Emilie and Bren of Lexington; and two great grandsons, Carl E. Young IV and Boden of Jonesville, Michigan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Walter, Tom and Lewis Baggott of West Columbia. Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to time of service at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn at Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Faye Baggott Young COLUMBIA - Faye Baggott Young age 88, devoted wife to Carl Eugene Young Sr., passed away, March 14th in the Lexington County Hospital. She was born in Columbia on June 22, 1930 in the Olympia Mills Community. She was the only daughter of the late Pattie Hair Baggott and B.C. Baggott. She was an active, charter member of Asbury United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the Lower Richland Chapter of the Grand Order of the Eastern Star. She graduated from Columbia High School in 1948 and worked at Southern Bell from 1948 to 1959. She is survived by her husband, Carl (Gene) of 68 years; her older son, Carl E. Young Jr. and daughter-in-law, Genny of Lexington; her younger son, John M. Young and daughter-in-law, Merry of Laurens; a grandson, Carl E. Young III and wife, Renee of Jonesville Michigan; a grandson, Matthew and wife, Laurie of Lexington; grandson, John (Jack) Young Jr. of Columbia; granddaughter, Ellen Young of Columbia; three great granddaughters, Cheyenne of Sumter, Emilie and Bren of Lexington; and two great grandsons, Carl E. Young IV and Boden of Jonesville, Michigan. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Walter, Tom and Lewis Baggott of West Columbia. Funeral Services will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to time of service at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn at Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 1005 Asbury Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park

845 Leesburg Rd

Columbia , SC 29209

(803) 776-1092 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close