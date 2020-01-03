Fayth Stone BATESBURG - Fayth Stone, 89, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday January 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Batesburg with interment in Batesburg Cemetery with Rev. Henry Stamper officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Stone was born in Gilbert, SC, daughter of the late Maxie Gregg and Annie Lee Leaphart Craps. She retired from BellSouth. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, Robert Evans Stone; daughters and sons-in-law, Carolyn Stone Hurt (Phil) of Saluda, Lesa Stone Sox (Marty) of Cayce; grandchildren, Laura Corley (Matt), Leann Hutto (Luke), Jeremy Matthews, Jessica Matthews; great grandchildren, Veronica, Hamp and Ella Corley, Ridge and Reid Hutto; brothers and sisters-in-law, Junice Craps (Janice), Steve Craps (Beth); and sister and brother-in-law, Linda Hartley (Junior). She was preceded in death by her siblings, Vance Craps, Maxine McCarthy and Bobbie Maas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Batesburg. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020