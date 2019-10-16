Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Felicia Arrington Gold Gressette. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Burial 2:00 PM West End Cemetery St. Matthews , SC View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Guignard Mansion at Still Hopes Send Flowers Obituary

Felicia Arrington Gold Gressette WEST COLUMBIA - Felicia Arrington Gold Gressette, who found joy in her life as a wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in the care of Still Hopes in West Columbia after a brief illness. Her beloved husband, Lawrence M. Gressette Jr., passed away in 2013, and she missed him every day. Mrs. Gressette, 86, enjoyed reading mysteries, solving crossword puzzles, cheering on Clemson football, being with her family and a good gin and tonic accompanied by a cigarette. She was born in Shelby, N.C., to Benjamin Miller Gold, M.D., and Anne Wilder Gold and was a graduate of Salem Academy and Sullins College. She is survived by three children, their spouses and six grandchildren Felicia Gressette and Bob Ruf and their daughter Elizabeth, all of Raleigh; Virginia and Rhett Spencer of Florence, their daughter Meg Spencer Stewart and her husband Sam Stewart of Chicago and son Rhett III of Florence; and Bam and Ann Gressette of Columbia and their sons, Lawrence of Charlotte and Paul and John of Clemson. There will be a burial service for family at 2 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at West End Cemetery in St. Matthews and a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Guignard Mansion at Still Hopes. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Felicia and Lawrence M. Gressette Jr. Presidential Scholarship Endowment (Clemson University Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889) or the Resident Assistance Fund at Still Hopes (1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169). The family thanks the compassionate staff of Still Hopes for their tender care. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

