Felix "Jack" DeLeon Walker COLUMBIA - Felix "Jack" DeLeon Walker, age 96, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home. Born November 24, 1923 in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Joseph Walker and Claudia Moore Sadler Walker. He was predeceased by two sisters, Minnie Lowry Walker and Marion Walker Clarke (Samuel Lafitte Clarke) and three brothers, Joseph Walker, Jr. (Helen Jackson), Robert Cosmo Walker (Sara Lou Bradshaw) and Claude Moore Walker (Dorothy Ehrlich). Mr. Walker was educated in the city schools of Columbia and McCallie School, Chattanooga. He attended Davidson College until volunteering in 1943 at age 19 with the US Army Air Force during World War II. He served with "The "Mighty Eighth" Air Force, 493rd Bomb Group, RAF Debach, England, 1944-1945. Returning to Columbia after the war, Jack dedicated himself to farming. For decades, he shared his love of the land by hosting hunts and large gatherings of family and friends at his Cedar Creek Farm near Hopkins. His nephews and nieces, most of whom still live in Columbia, spent formative years with Jack: James Walker (Jenny); Sam Clarke (Cynthia); Walker Clarke (Mary Louise); Claudia Clarke McNair, deceased (Chandler); Ellen Walker Pearson (Joseph); Robert Walker (Melanie); Wade Walker Coleman; Claudia Walker McCain, deceased; Claude Walker (Joann); Dorothy Walker Cason (Louis); Joseph Walker, II (Traci); Mary Wells Walker Bowers (Ransey); Frank Walker (Lisa), Agnes Walker Yetman; and Amanda Walker Taylor (Joe). Jack was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Standard Corporation and Richfair Holdings, Inc. Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laurie Wannamaker Walker; his brother, John Sadler Walker (Dolores Clarke); and his devoted nieces and nephews. A graveside service for friends and family will be held at First Presbyterian Church Churchyard on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 o'clock. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his nephews. Dunbar Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church for the Minnie Lowry Walker Education Trust Fund, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia SC 29201. Memories may be shared at

