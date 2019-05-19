Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fena McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home 200 W. Church Street Bishopville , SC 29010 (803)-484-6116 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home 200 W. Church Street Bishopville , SC 29010 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Bethlehem United Methodist Church Bishopville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fena Margaret Stalvey McDaniel BISHOPVILLE - Our beloved Fena Margaret Stalvey McDaniel, 82, died on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, with her family by her bedside. She was born in Lake City, South Carolina, the daughter of George Frederick Stalvey, Jr. and Fena Mildred Stalvey. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Don Raemon McDaniel, while she was still attending Columbia College and he was a senior at Clemson in 1956. They were married for 63 years. They moved to Bishopville, SC in 1959, where she beautifully and gracefully served as a farmer's wife for over 42 years and as a doting mother and grandmother who raised four children and nurtured five grandchildren. She devoted her life to her family and the Lord, and her genuine kindness and expressive love for others were immediately appreciated by all who met her. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Suzanne Walker, will be held at Bethlehem United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 3:00 pm with the burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Hancock-Elmore-Hill Funeral Home. One of the greatest gifts that she shared with her family, friends, and community, was her love of music. She began singing in the choir at Lake City Methodist Church in the ninth grade and continued singing in the choir at Columbia College. After moving to Bishopville, she was a member and soprano at Bethlehem Methodist Church where she was a fixture in the choir, (and in the choir loft where she frequently teetered on the brink of toppling into the pulpit.) She sang as a soloist at numerous weddings, funerals, and church services. All total, she sang in a church choir for 65 years. She filled her family's home with music, constantly singing, playing the piano, listening to Bach, Rachmaninoff, Beethoven, and Ray Charles, and dancing to any genre of music that moved her. She could evoke a song for every situation, and she inspired her children and grandchildren to love music. She livened up holiday gatherings with her friends and family by playing the piano and leading the singing, especially at the annual Christmas caroling party - one of her favorite events. In addition to devoting her time to her husband and family, Fena Margaret loved the people of Bishopville and Lee County. She cherished spending time with her dearest friends, especially while at the beach, playing bridge with her bridge club, watching hours of tennis being played by family and friends, and finding time to interact with so many others. She also spent countless hours cheering on her grandchildren at numerous events. She contributed greatly as an active member and past president of the Bishopville Music Club and the Bishopville Book Club for over 30 years. She also was a devoted member of the United Methodist Women and the Joe Fanning Sunday School through which she provided services to others in their times of need. Her chocolate pies brought much joy and comfort to many families. For several years she served as a delegate to the South Carolina United Methodist Annual Conference, and on the S.C. Foster Board. Fena Margaret was selfless in everything that she did and was genuinely interested in the people around her. She always put the needs of others first, and would often blame herself for the misfortune that befell others. Her self-deprecating humor was a hallmark of her personality. She was a servant who served her family, church, friends, and neighbors with a loving spirit and unwavering desire to make those around her feel better. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Loula Lee Stalvey. She is survived by her husband Don Raemon, her 4 children: Rae McDaniel (Greta) (Bishopville), Fred McDaniel (Linda) (Clio), Beth McMillan (Scott) (Greenville), and Anna Margaret Doby (Bryan) (Bishopville); and her 5 grandchildren: Elizabeth Jones (Brad), Eleanor Reburn (Ryan), Emmy McDaniel, James Doby, and Hunter McMillan. Our hearts are full due to her passing, partly from grief but mostly from the joy of knowing such a beautiful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and true friend. Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem United Methodist Church Choir, P.O. Box 167, Bishopville, SC 29010. The family would like to especially thank her Church, her friends, Dr. John B. Pate and his staff, and McLeod Hospice Care for their love and care.

