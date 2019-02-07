Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ferdinand Hazewinkel Jr.. View Sign

Ferdinand "Jan" Hazewinkel, Jr. LAKE WATEREE Surrounded by family, Jan Hazewinkel, 86, died peacefully at home overlooking his beloved Lake Wateree, Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born March 28, 1932 in Columbia, SC, he was a son of the late Ferdinand J. Hazewinkel, Sr. and Nora Catherine Gregersen . Mr. Hazewinkel, proudly served his country in the US Navy, and retired a maintenance supervisor from the SC State Government. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, that will be forever missed. His family was first and foremost, and in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing. He had a kind heart and never met a stranger. Survivors include he wife, Frances McCarty Hazewinkel; daughter, Taylor Hazewinkel; son, Ferdinand J. "Randy" Hazewinkel, III; step-daughters, Courtney Turner and Darlene Bryan; grandchildren, Brian and Isabella Gartmen; brother, Richard "Dick" Hazewinkel (Millie); sister, Kay Carlisle and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, William "Billy" Hazewinkel. The graveside service for Mr. Hazewinkel will be held 11 o'clock, Thursday, February 7th, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia, from 9:30 until 10:30 o'clock, February 7th. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation, 17 Westpark Blvd, Suite 150, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Center for Colon Cancer Research, RM 614 Jones PSC BLDG., University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC 29208. Memories and condolences may be shared at

5202 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

