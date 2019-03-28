Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F.H. Hendrix. View Sign



F.H. Hendrix, III BATESBURG-LEESVILLE - Frederick Hampton Hendrix III, 82, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born May 19, 1936, he was the son of Frederick H. Hendrix Jr. and DeAlva Wise Hendrix. F.H., also known as "Brother," was a lifelong resident of Batesburg-Leesville, SC, a graduate of B-L High School and attended Clemson College. He served as a sonarman in the United States Navy from 1957-1961. F.H. was employed by the Leesville Commission of Public Works and later retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He volunteered with the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department, retiring after 47 years of service. F.H. was voted both Firefighter of the Year and Officer of the Year by his peers and served in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief of the Department. He was a lifelong member of Wittenberg Lutheran Church, where he served as a member of Church Council, Lutheran Men, and the Property Committee. F.H. is survived by his wife of 49 years, Frances "Susie" Hendrix; sons, Andrew and wife, Mary Frances, of Aiken, SC and Jason and wife, Kimberly, of Batesburg-Leesville; granddaughters, Camberlyn Reep, Grace Hendrix, and Sarah Hendrix; and grandson, Wyatt Hendrix. He was preceded in death by sisters, Claire Haltiwanger and Gail Bryan. A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Wittenberg Lutheran Church with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department, P.O. Box 2329, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070, or Wittenberg Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 3447, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price.com Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close