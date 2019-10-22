Finnbarr T. Dunphy Finnbarr T. Dunphy died Wednesday, October 16. 2019. A graveside service will take place 3:00PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina; where we will pay our respects to a brilliant man. Finnbarr was born September 22, 1942 to the late Thomas and Bridget Dunphy in Dublin, Ireland. Those left behind to cherish his memory are daughter, Deirdre M. Gedlitschka; son in law, Johan F. Gedlitschka; granddaughter, Kajsa V. Gedlitschka; grandson, Carl T. Gedlitschka. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.lambethtroxlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2019