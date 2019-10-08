Florence Adams Evans COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Florence Adams Evans will be held Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held Tuesday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will receive friends at 106 Easy Street, Columbia SC, 29205. Florence Adams Evans departed this life on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her children, Jocelyn and Timothy Evans, Jr., in Mount Pleasant, SC She was born in St. Petersburg, Florida on December 15, 1933 to the late Essie Mae Fore and Lovett Adams, Sr. Florence graduated from Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. After graduation, she married the late Timothy L. Evans, Sr. and to that union, five children were born. Florence later received her B.S. and M.S. in Nursing. Surviving are: her children, Timothy, Jr, Jocelyn, Gerald, Dwight and Kenneth Evans; siblings, Jean Ann (Ronald) Smith, Debra Adams (Andrew) Haynes, Kate Adams (Joe) Bell and Ray Adams; sister-in-law, Rose Adams; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2019