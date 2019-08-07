Florence Marie Williamson Keaton WEST COLUMBIA - Mrs. Florence Marie Williamson Keaton, 86, of West Columbia passed away Sunday August 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred L. Keaton, was born in Tabor City, North Carolina and was the daughter of the late George Seay Williamson and Sadie Mae Bradley Williamson. Mrs. Keaton was a member of Grace Baptist Church, loved her dogs and going to the flea market. Mrs. Keaton is survived by her children, Steve R. (Susan) Keaton, Sr. and Sadie M. Keaton; brother-in-law, Billy (Phyllis) Hanley; grandchildren, Steve R. Keaton, Jr., Shaun and Dustin Keaton, Leo Hatchell, Jr., Joseph Hatchell, Michael and Angela Keaton; step granddaughters, Sonya Miller and Kristi Neely and families; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sons, Alfred E. Keaton and Benjamin L. Keaton. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am Friday August 9, 2019 in the chapel of Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service with Jim Whitten officiating. Burial will follow the service at Celestial Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2019