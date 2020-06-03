Floria Mae Corley Dial
Floria Mae Corley Dial COLUMBIA Mrs. Floria Mae Corley Dial was born on September 3, 1924, to the late Silas and Floria Lou Corley, in Swansea, SC. She departed this life on May 27, 2020. She attended Allen University and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Surviving are: her children, Rubenetta Dial, Vincent (Mary) Dial, and Kenneth (Traci) Dial; grandchildren; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Published in The State on Jun. 3, 2020.
