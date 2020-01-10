Florine Bedenbaugh Crapps LEESVILLE -- Florine Bedenbaugh Crapps, 93, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday January 8, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Born April 3, 1926 in Lexington County, she was the daughter of the late George Willie Bedenbaugh and Pearl Long Bedenbaugh of Leesville, SC. She was a member of Cedar Grove Lutheran Church for 76 years where she served in many capacities, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School, was a Senior Choir member, very active in WELCA, served on the Fellowship Planning (meals, etc.) Committee and enjoyed being a member of the 50+ Club and the Golden Agers. She was a loving Mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend, neighbor, a fantastic cook, and will be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Crapps was a member of the Ridge Road Community Club, the MCEC Women's WIRE group and Post #6740 Women's Auxiliary and had worked in early years with Regal Textiles. Surviving are her sons, Wise J. (Linda), Michael "Mike" C. (Sherrie) and Kevin "Kevy" Crapps, Sr., (Sally), all of Leesville, six grandchildren, Jeffrey Crapps (LeeAnn) of Lexington, Jason Crapps (Kim), Paisley Amerson (Wayne), Candice Wise (Jess), Kevin Crapps, Jr. (Erin), and Dustin Crapps (Hope), all of Leesville, and 15 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Karl W. Crapps, an infant daughter, Brenda Crapps, sister, Margaret Laverne Fulmer, brothers, Willis "Pete", Volmer "Jake", and Mendel Bedenbaugh. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Cedar Grove Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Grove Lutheran Church Mortar Fund, 1229 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville, SC 29070. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Rena and Melissa. Online register at Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Jan. 10, 2020