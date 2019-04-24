Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Flornell Gann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Flornell Funerburg Gann "Strength and dignity are her clothing and she smiles at the future" Proverbs 31:25 COLUMBIA - Flornell Funderburg Gann of Columbia and Hopkins died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the age of 105, at her home. Born on November 16, 1913 in Gwinnett County, Ga., she was a daughter of the late Daniel Jackson Funderburg and Martha Alice Humphries Funderburg. She was the seventh of eight children. She graduated with honors from Lawrenceville High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. After marrying, she was a full time stay at home mom, living in Atlanta, Ga. During WWII, while her husband served overseas on a hospital ship she and her two children lived in Summerville, SC. When he returned home in 1945, they moved to Hopkins, SC near Columbia where he had taken employment, during this time they were blessed with another child. She loved every place she lived quickly making new friends and always a contributing member of the schools and community. She lived in Hopkins for 61 years before moving to Columbia but remained active in her church and close to her friends. An industrious person, she sometimes worked part time when her children were in school, subsequently working full time at Ft. Jackson as a civil service employee, retiring after 20 years of service. After retirement, she worked part time at Tapps Department Store in Woodhill Mall well into her 80's. Flornell was very active and remained so her entire life, participating in the schools her children attended, her community and her church, always willing to help in any capacity. She was a devoted member of Beulah Baptist Church in Hopkins and faithfully attended until her health declined, always loving her church family and wanting to be present. She was a member of The Hopkins Mizpah Circle of King's Daughters and Sons for over 70 years and the Lower Richland Homemakers Club. A lifetime reader, as a child when there was no library in her area of rural Georgia, she wrote to the Carnegie library and asked if they would mail books to her and they did. She loved crossword puzzles, suduko, playing cards and board games. She was an excellent cook, known for her eight layer cakes, a gifted seamstress and an avid gardener. She loved the outdoors, camping, being in nature, visits to the mountains, walking on trails and long walks on the beach. A strong woman of substance, convictions and deep faith, her Christian belief influenced her daily life. She was kind, generous and loved people, she did not criticize or gossip. A great supporter of Harvest Hope Food Bank where she volunteered for many years, well into her 90s. A devoted wife and mother she loved her family and looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She played with them and prayed for them. She always looked forward to annual family reunions in Georgia. Flornell had an incredible memory and loved to tell stories from her youth, a time and place so dear to her heart. Raised by Christian parents she had a wonderful childhood and often said her parents were the two best people she ever knew. She will be dearly missed. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Reed of Columbia; six grandchildren, Harold "Hal" K. Reed, III (Maggie), William C Gann, Joy R. Murray (David), Jennifer L. Reed, Amelia Ferren (Patrick), and Carmen Hanczyk (Mike); step-grandson, Connor Vaules; seven great-grandchildren, William C. Gann, Jr. Emily P. Murray, Danielle Smith, Sydney Smith, Diana and Katie Ferren, and Cassie Hanczyk; a great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; sister, Martha F. Paden of Conyers, Ga.; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Gann of Waynesville, NC. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years Arnold Edison Gann; her sons, James A, Gann of Melbourne, Fla and Timothy "Tim" Gann of Waynesville, NC; a granddaughter, Linda Gann; daughter-in-law, Martha Gann; and six siblings. The family of Mrs. Gann would like to express their deep appreciation for the kind and compassionate professional care she received from Halcyon Hospice. A celebration of life service will be held 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church officiated by Reverend Cameron DeBrew, Reverend Ken Addison and former pastor, Reverend Dr. James Thompson,. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 5:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 alongside her husband, parents and other family at Hopewell Christian Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville, Ga., conducted by her nephew, Reverend Michael D. Roper of Atlanta, Ga. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church, Harvest Hope Food Bank or to the s. Memories may be shared at

