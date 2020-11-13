Flossie Jordan EdwardsDecember 29, 1933 - November 10, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Flossie Jordan Edwards, 86, of West Columbia, widow of Charles Winston Edwards, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center.Born December 29, 1933 in Conway, SC, she was the daughter of the late Franklin O. and Lucy Jordan. She spent her career in state government where she retired. Flossie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was her life and she cherished every moment spent with them. She instilled the importance of family to all she met. She was a faithful member of Green Hill Baptist Church where she was involved in many church activities.She is survived by three sons, Wayne Edwards of Opelika, AL, Kenneth Edwards of West Columbia and Eddie Edwards of Lexington; two sisters, Oneta Eleazer of Columbia and Joyce Ann Eleazer of Goose Creek. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family.Private funeral services will be held at Woodridge Memorial Park.The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to Oakey Swamp Baptist Church, 3795 Juniper Bay Road, Conway, SC 29527.Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Edwards family.