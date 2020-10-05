Flossie SennJune 25, 1925 - October 2, 2020West Columbia, South Carolina - Flossie Meetze Senn, 95, resident of West Columbia, widow of the late Huber Edward Senn, Sr., passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020 at National Health Care, West Columbia.Born June 25, 1925 in Lexington County, SC, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Heber and Mary Edna Bickley Meetze. Flossie began a career with Southern Bell as an operator, where she was employed until she began a family. After her first child was born, she was a full-time mother and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and had a true green thumb for growing flowers. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting, as well as reading, especially her Bible and fiction books. She was a fantastic cook and her children remember vividly the smell of the house when she was baking homemade biscuits and bread. Flossie also spent many hours canning vegetables and fruits from her garden. Her greatest passion was her family. She was very proud of every accomplishment of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved them unselfishly. Flossie was a long-time member of St. David Lutheran Church where she was involved in the David Sunday School Class, Young at Heart and the ELCA.Flossie is survived by three sons, H. Edward Senn, Jr (Gail) of Iuka, MS, Fred L. Senn, Sr (Sherry) and Jerry L. Senn (Cindy) both of West Columbia; A sister, Sarah Meetze Goff of Gilbert; a brother, Lemuel Meetze of Yorktown, VA. She had seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ruth Meetze Padgett and Clide Meetze Taylor as well as one grandchild.Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, October 5th at St David Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Greg Brown officiating. The family will receive friends in the church commons following the service.The family requests that those wishing to make memorials do so to St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St David's Church Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170.Thompson Funeral Home Lexington is assisting the Senn family.