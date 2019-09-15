Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyce Broom. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Floyce Derrick Broom COLUMBIA Floyce Derrick Broom, 97, widow of John A. Broom, Jr., died Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in White Rock, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Elmer Derrick and Annie Pearl Gleaton Derrick. Mrs. Broom was a graduate of Irmo High School and started her sales career at Cate-McLaurin where she was the first female appliance saleswomen in Columbia. She was a member of the sales and marketing club and recognized as the top salesperson. Mrs. Broom was an avid collector of dolls, and figurines as well as a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star. She was a member of Shandon United Methodist Church. She is survived by her nieces, Joan Derrick Black (Julian), Jean Derrick Holcomb (Paul), Gloria Derrick Hallman, and Sheron Derrick Bowers (David); nephews, James W. Derrick, Jr. (Laura), D. Larry Troutman (Norma), Bruce A. Troutman and Neil Derrick (Kim); cousin, O'Neil Derrick; great niece, Lisa H. Glenn (Henry). Also surviving are a number of other great nieces and nephews as well as great great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Marjie Troutman; brothers, J.W. Derrick Sr., Joel G. Derrick, Herman A. Derrick, Grover L. Derrick; and nephew, Grover E. Derrick, Sr. The funeral service for Mrs. Broom will be held at 11 o'clock, Monday, September 16th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Mark Stanley Bredholt will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 7100 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10:30 o'clock.

