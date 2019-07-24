Floyd B. Mitchell LEESVILLE - On July 22, 2019, "Mitch" Floyd Bryant Mitchell, adoring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend was welcomed into heaven after battling pancreatic cancer for the past year. The time to say farewell always feels too soon, but he spent his final time surrounded by what he cherished most, his family. We will look back fondly on his sharp witted quips, sincerity, and his genuine and unmasked love of life. We rest easier knowing he will suffer no more and be looking down upon us with his love and protection. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time and we'd welcome you sharing your fond memories of how he touched your life. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate you making a memorial donation to the or the Humane Society. Online Register @ Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on July 24, 2019