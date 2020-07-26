In Memory of Floyd Isom Harper, Jr. "799-8666" WEST COLUMBIA - Floyd Isom Harper, Jr., 92 of West Columbia, went to be with our Lord on July 21, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his children. Floyd was born in Morristown, Tennessee on May 17, 1928. He was the son of the late Floyd Isom Harper and Grace Elizabeth Mayers Harper. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Helen Willard Harper and his one sister, Phyllis B. Lovell. He is survived by his 3 children; Helen "Lendy" Krantz (Gary), Floyd Isom Harper, III and Patricia "Bit" Graham. Floyd and Helen were blessed with 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Floyd was a graduate of N.C. State University and was a lifelong Wolfpack fan. He was an American-loving patriot who served as a Captain in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Floyd was an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, N.C. and at Providence Presbyterian, West Columbia. He was a Deacon at Northside Baptist Church, Columbia. "Mr. H" was founder and owner of April Tax Service since 1968. He treated his clientele with kindness and dignity. He was the ultimate Southern Gentleman. Civic activities included; Lifetime Member and past president of the Cayce Rotary Club, past president of S.C. Tax Council and Boy Scout leader. He also led the Explorer First Aid Program at USC stadium for 25 years. Floyd loved his family, dancing, fishing, nature and golf. There wasn't an animal that he could not tame. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by many. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Woodridge Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Floyd Isom Harper, Jr. will be buried, with military honors, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery following a private family service. The family wishes to thank our caregivers- they were God-sent! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 1370 Browning Road, Suite 120, Columbia, SC 29210 or to Fisher House, PO Box 290185, Columbia, SC 29229. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
