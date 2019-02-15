Floyd Wesley Miller, Jr. LEXINGTON - Funeral Services for Floyd Wesley Miller, Jr., 59, will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Lexington. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow in Celestial Memorial Gardens. Mr. Miller passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Born in Columbia, he was the son to Floyd Wesley Miller, Sr. and Gurley Clarkie Brinson. He is survived by his parents, sisters, Cathy Cooper, Cindy Miller, and Connie Santana (Esteban), niece, Lindsay Cooper, nephews, Russell Cooper and Robbie Santana (Alexus), and great-nieces, Jelina, Alayna, and Mariah Santana. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019