Floyd Reed COLUMBIA Funeral Services for Mr. Floyd Reed 57, will be held at 11;00 am Tuesday October 29, 2019 at Zion Chapel Baptist Church #1. Interment will follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery with military honors. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel is in charge of these arrangements. Mr. Floyd Reed was born on August 27, 1962. He was the son of Willie James, Jr. and Doretha Reed. He died on October 23, 2019. Mr. Reed was educated in the public schools of Richland County. He graduated from W. J. Keenan High School in 1980. He retired from Shaw Industries (Honeywell) after twenty years of service. Mr. Floyd served in the United States Army honorably for six years. Mr. Reed was a long time member of Jehovah Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Trustee. He was preceded in death by his wife of twenty-nine years, Cathy Detria Moyd Reed. Mr. Reed is survived by: his parents; two brothers, Leroy (Marianne) Reed, Seattle, Washington and Benjamin (Carolyn) Reed, Columbia, South Carolina; two sisters, Debbie (Willie) Javis and Christine Reed, both of Columbia, South Carolina; seven aunts, Bernice Nelson, Columbia, SC, Rebecca Robinson, Louise Anderson, Isabelle (Boykin) Butler, Catherine (John) Thompson, Sallie Hayes, Mary (Raymond) Belton, all of Camden, SC; two uncles, Benjamin Reed, Alexandria, VA and Jake (Lucinda) Reed, Camden, SC; Father and Mother-in-law, Deacon Nathaniel and Deaconess Melvina Moyd; five godchildren, Kierra Aiken, Gerard Aiken, Jr., Jeremiah Aiken, Anita Aiken, Gerard Aiken, Sr; and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and dear friends and a special friend, Tia Grant and Special mom, Irene Tidwell.

