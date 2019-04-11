Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fordyce Mason III. View Sign

Fordyce Harwood Mason III COLUMBIA Fordyce Harwood Mason III passed away on April 5, 2019 after a two-month battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Born on February 21, 1945 in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of the late Fordyce Harwood Mason II and Irene Taylor Mason. Ford grew up in Miami, Florida, and graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967. He received his Master's in Psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1973 and Ph.D. in Counseling from the University of South Carolina in 1986. He spent 28 years at the SC Department of Corrections eventually becoming the Chief Psychologist. In that role, he supported inmates and staff alike and was responsible for the creation and implementation of a boot camp for first time offenders designed to rehabilitate. Aside from his career, he worked with the SC State Employees Association for over 30 years eventually serving as the Legislative Chairman for many years where one of his passions was working to secure cost of living increases for state employees. He also proudly served on the board of the Columbia Fatherhood Organization for over 20 years. He was a founding member of the Earlewood Community Citizens Organization where he served in many roles including president and faithful distributor of newsletters, and overall devoted his time to bettering the neighborhood. For this dedication, Ford and his wife Martha were given the key to the city in 2010. Even with all of the above, Ford managed to find time for two more personal passions: real estate and artwork. He maintained several properties around the Columbia area and often found these business relationships to be a source of personal friendships. He continued working on these properties up until his last days. Similarly, he was until the end always interested in appreciating new and different works of art and learning about the artists. His eclectic tastes blended many different styles and cultures into a cohesive whole. Even in declining health, he was all too excited to lead friends or family in a discussion of his wide-ranging art interests. While he was an only child, he considered his cousins, Robert "Kit" Taylor (deceased) and Carol Carden of Toano, VA to be his siblings. After losing his father very early in life, he had many loving aunts and uncles step in to fill the void. His uncle, Edward Taylor, was remembered especially fondly for his contributions to Ford's life. He also was very happy to be welcomed into his wife Martha's family with open arms, by her immediate family at all family occasions and also by the myriad of relatives he grew close to in almost 50 years of beach trips. To all his relationships, Ford brought the rare gift of being an avid and thoughtful listener. His targeted questions and perceptive responses always resulted in a feeling of mutual appreciation. He was loved by many, and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 44 years, Martha Dinwiddie Mason; his son, Jonathan Mason of San Francisco, CA; his daughter, Jennifer Mason Lobo; her husband, Benjamin Lobo; his grandson, Grayson Lobo and his granddaughter, Emma Lobo of Charlottesville, VA. Ford and Martha were devoted to one another, shared many interests, and supported each other in sickness and in health. Ford was very proud of his children and grandchildren and was quick to tell everyone (including perfect strangers) of their accomplishments. He was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church since 1983 and through his involvement in the church increased his scholarship and made many lasting friends. The family would like to extend their thanks to their friends and the church for their support over the years and particularly during this last part of his life. During his illness he was supported by many skilled clinical staff and caregivers. The family would especially like to thank Dee Devine and Melva King for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to start at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition (c/o Angela McDuffie, 1821 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201) or Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Dunbar Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Fordyce Harwood Mason III COLUMBIA Fordyce Harwood Mason III passed away on April 5, 2019 after a two-month battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. Born on February 21, 1945 in Buffalo, New York, he was the son of the late Fordyce Harwood Mason II and Irene Taylor Mason. Ford grew up in Miami, Florida, and graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Arts in 1967. He received his Master's in Psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1973 and Ph.D. in Counseling from the University of South Carolina in 1986. He spent 28 years at the SC Department of Corrections eventually becoming the Chief Psychologist. In that role, he supported inmates and staff alike and was responsible for the creation and implementation of a boot camp for first time offenders designed to rehabilitate. Aside from his career, he worked with the SC State Employees Association for over 30 years eventually serving as the Legislative Chairman for many years where one of his passions was working to secure cost of living increases for state employees. He also proudly served on the board of the Columbia Fatherhood Organization for over 20 years. He was a founding member of the Earlewood Community Citizens Organization where he served in many roles including president and faithful distributor of newsletters, and overall devoted his time to bettering the neighborhood. For this dedication, Ford and his wife Martha were given the key to the city in 2010. Even with all of the above, Ford managed to find time for two more personal passions: real estate and artwork. He maintained several properties around the Columbia area and often found these business relationships to be a source of personal friendships. He continued working on these properties up until his last days. Similarly, he was until the end always interested in appreciating new and different works of art and learning about the artists. His eclectic tastes blended many different styles and cultures into a cohesive whole. Even in declining health, he was all too excited to lead friends or family in a discussion of his wide-ranging art interests. While he was an only child, he considered his cousins, Robert "Kit" Taylor (deceased) and Carol Carden of Toano, VA to be his siblings. After losing his father very early in life, he had many loving aunts and uncles step in to fill the void. His uncle, Edward Taylor, was remembered especially fondly for his contributions to Ford's life. He also was very happy to be welcomed into his wife Martha's family with open arms, by her immediate family at all family occasions and also by the myriad of relatives he grew close to in almost 50 years of beach trips. To all his relationships, Ford brought the rare gift of being an avid and thoughtful listener. His targeted questions and perceptive responses always resulted in a feeling of mutual appreciation. He was loved by many, and he will be missed by many. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 44 years, Martha Dinwiddie Mason; his son, Jonathan Mason of San Francisco, CA; his daughter, Jennifer Mason Lobo; her husband, Benjamin Lobo; his grandson, Grayson Lobo and his granddaughter, Emma Lobo of Charlottesville, VA. Ford and Martha were devoted to one another, shared many interests, and supported each other in sickness and in health. Ford was very proud of his children and grandchildren and was quick to tell everyone (including perfect strangers) of their accomplishments. He was a member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church since 1983 and through his involvement in the church increased his scholarship and made many lasting friends. The family would like to extend their thanks to their friends and the church for their support over the years and particularly during this last part of his life. During his illness he was supported by many skilled clinical staff and caregivers. The family would especially like to thank Dee Devine and Melva King for their loving care. A celebration of life will be held at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC 29204, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 to start at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition (c/o Angela McDuffie, 1821 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201) or Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Dunbar Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close