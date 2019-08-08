Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Foreace "Reace" Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Foreace "Reace" Johnson LEESVILLE- Foreace "Reace" Johnson passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 20, 2019. He was at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Johnson and their children, Foreace James Johnson, Zackary Thomas Miles, Kirstie Holly Miles and Doriana Ciara Johnson, his grandchildren, Adelynne Rose Miles and Killian Arthur Miles and his mother, Timeki Wilson. He is predeceased by his father, Forrest Randolph. Shortly after his birth in 1959 in Columbia, SC, Foreace and his mother moved to New York City, NY. He embraced the attitude of "the Big City" and no matter where he lived, worked or traveled he was always wearing a NYC ball cap. He joined the Army in 1979. Over the next 18 years he would move from motor transport operator to infantryman. He excelled as a soldier becoming a Ranger in the 3rd Battalion, a paratrooper with the 505th P.I.R. 3rd Brigade 82nd Airborne Division, and later an Airborne Instructor at Ft. Bragg. His deployments include Panama, Grenada, Somalia and Kuwait. He received nine metals including the Bronze Star Metal for Valor under fire, two ribbons and two badges including the Combat Infantryman Badge. After being transferred to Ft. Benning he was the most decorated Drill Sergeant at the time. After leaving the service as Sergeant First Class, his military training and need to instruct others never left him. He went back to driving a truck and later became a driver instructor. With over 20 years driving experience, he received multiple safety awards and drove over 2 million miles accident free. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, local unit 509. Foreace loved his family, worked hard and never entertained the thought that cancer would beat him. He enjoyed watching his Yankees play baseball, listening to all types of music even country, and cooked a mean fried catfish dinner on Friday nights. His laugh, advise and long talks will be missed by all that knew him. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, SC. His family will receive quests at his home following the service. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

