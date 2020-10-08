1/1
Forest Sherwood McKenzie
1936 - 2020
Forest Sherwood McKenzie
October 26, 1936 - October 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Forest Sherwood McKenzie, 83, passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 6, 2020. He was born on October 26, 1936 in Dillon, SC to the late John Grady McKenzie and Lucille Coleman McKenzie. He was preceded in death by his son, Woody McKenzie; his sister, Faye Arnette and her husband Eddie; his sister-in-law, JoAnne McKenzie; brother-in-law, David Tyndall; and brother-in-law, Neil Carmichael.
Sherwood is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Doris Gray McKenzie; his children: Andy McKenzie (Kelly) of Johns Island, SC and Craig McKenzie of Murrells Inlet, SC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Hunter McKenzie of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Courtney Oliver (Ethan) of Bluffton, SC; and his brothers and sisters, Maxine Tyndall, Christine Carmichael, Jim McKenzie, Dick McKenzie (Kay) and Dr. Michael McKenzie (Estelle.)
Sherwood enjoyed a long and successful career as President of PYA/Monarch in Columbia, SC. He was known as a firm boss who had great respect and love for his employees.
He was a tremendous supporter of local charities and one of his proudest achievements was helping found the Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, SC. Upon his retirement in 1998, Sherwood was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by then Governor David Beasley for his many civic accomplishments.
Sherwood was also an outdoorsman and loved to fish. He often reminisced about the many family trips to Lake Okeechobee. He was also a long time supporter of the Gamecock Club and the Carolina Children's Home.
Sherwood will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, always stepping in to help someone in need. His sense of humor and love of life will not be forgotten.
Due to COVID, no funeral will be held at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2220 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201 or by visiting www.harvesthope.org.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel.
A memorial message may sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.


Published in The State on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 7, 2020
What a giant of a man Mr. McKenzie was in the foodservice industry. He had such a strong presence and also a huge heart . He gave me a chance in the business and I will forever be grateful. He had a tough exterior but a wonderful kindness. I do remember times when he would "chew" you out for good reason but also before you left his presence he encouraged you. Again he was a giant and will be missed greatly. Prayers for the McKenzie family. Al Deal
Al Deal
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Andy and Craig and Family,
I can't even begin to tell you all of the good things I thought and felt about your Dad. In my all time Hall of Fame for people who influenced my life he is definitely in the top five. I will never forget him and all he did for me. Know that you will be in my thoughts and prayers. Take care
Stewart Bond
Friend
October 7, 2020
I am praying for the Mckenzie family. MR Mckenzie was a great leader that was responsible for many people doing well in the food industry.
Tom Lavelle
Coworker
October 7, 2020
Andy,
Hope you and your family are well. I remember you speaking of your father many times.
Bill Carter
October 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Sherwood. I worked at PYA/Monarch and USF for thirty years and share many memories of Sherwood. Prayers for the family.
Ruth Lesley
Coworker
October 7, 2020
To the McKenzie Family
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. I work for Sherwood for many years and appreciated everything he did for me. May God bless your family.
Steve Russell
Coworker
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear of Sherwood's passing. It was a pleasure to work with him. Praying for comfort during this difficult time.
Linda Rabon
Coworker
October 6, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends Of Sherwood. He is a great man and wall ways to be remembered.
Brenda & Steve Lail Lail
Coworker
