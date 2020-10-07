Fortunata Reyes Gollaba
October 14, 1922 - October 1, 2020
Severn, Maryland - A graveside service for Fortunata Reyes Gollaba, 97, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel.
Mrs. Gollaba passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. Born in Luzon, Philippines on October 14, 1922, she was a daughter of the late Francisco Reyes and Inocensia Carreon Reyes.
Fortunata was a founding and longtime member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and tending to her many plants and flowers.
Surviving are her daughter, Emma G. Thompson; son-in-law, Donald C. Thompson; and granddaughter, Courtney L. Thompson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, PFC Eduardo "Eddie" Gollaba.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.