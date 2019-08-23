Foster White October 9, 1959 August 22, 2019 LEXINGTON - Foster White, 59, of Lexington, S.C. died after a 13 year fight with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Rebecca Barbrey White and a son, Brandon Jacob White of Nashville, TN. A graduate of Clemson University, he worked as an Electrical Engineer for over 30 years, retiring from Intel in 2011. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to NC Baptist Men Disaster Relief, 205 Convention Dr, Cary, NC 27511 or St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Rd, Columbia, SC 29210. Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM at St. Andrews Baptist Church in the chapel.
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2019