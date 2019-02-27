Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fowler Cary Jr.. View Sign



Fowler W. Cary, Jr. LEESVILLE - Fowler William Cary, Jr., "Big Dog", 72, passed away on February 24, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC Fowler was the son of the late Fowler W. Cary, Sr. and Carrie Mae Wessinger Cary. Fowler was President of CCM Investment Advisers, an investment firm he founded in 1986. He was deeply involved in the philanthropic community, particularly in service for Epworth Children's Home and Pawmetto Lifeline. Fowler was an avid pilot and participated in numerous air shows across the country where he was known as "Big Dog" in his Vintage Thunderbird T-33. He was also a passionate supporter of our armed forces. He served as a volunteer pilot for the Veterans Airlift Command where he transported combat veterans to their medical treatment facilities. Fowler lived his life at a "high speed, low drag" style and his passion for life never failed him. Fowler was honored to have served as the Honorary Fighter Squadron Commander at Shaw AFB and McEntire ANG. Surviving include his wife of 50 years, Sandra Koon Cary; daughters, Carlynn Cary and Amanda Cary Antonovich, (husband Todd Antonovich); brothers Ross Cary (Sonya) and Brad Cary (Susan); and nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his two greatest loves, his granddaughters, Asa Rose and Minnie Lynn. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel. Memorial services will be held at Wittenberg Lutheran Church in Batesburg-Leesville on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will be receiving visitors following the service at the Cary Ice House located at 129 S. East Avenue in Batesburg-Leesville. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205; Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212; Veterans Airlift Command, 5775 Wayzata Blvd., #700, Minneapolis, MN 55416. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411 Funeral Home Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium

256 Main Street

Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070

