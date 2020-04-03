Francee Levin COLUMBIA - Francee Levin, a lifelong resident of Columbia who grew up in Greenville, S.C., died on March 24, 2020 at age 72 after a long illness. A graduate of Furman University, Francee had a long career in public relations and advertising, and served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of South Carolina. She provided workshops and performances in writing, theater and storytelling, and loved poetry. A passionate advocate for many social issues, Francee was an inspiration to her clients and friends. No memorial service is planned; however, friends are encouraged to donate to their favorite arts charity to honor Francee's legacy.
Published in The State on Apr. 3, 2020