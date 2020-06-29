Frances B. Lorick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances B. Lorick LEXINGTON- Graveside services for Frances B Lorick, 88, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs Lorick passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Born in Union SC, she was the daughter of Clarence G Brown and Frances A Brown. Mrs Lorick was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lawrence T Lorick Jr. She is survived by her son Lawrence T Lorick III, a sister Gayle Bailey and brother Harold Brown; and three grandchildren, Jeffery, Lauren and Heath Lorick. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved