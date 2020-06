Frances B. Lorick LEXINGTON- Graveside services for Frances B Lorick, 88, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Mrs Lorick passed away Friday June 26, 2020. Born in Union SC, she was the daughter of Clarence G Brown and Frances A Brown. Mrs Lorick was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lawrence T Lorick Jr. She is survived by her son Lawrence T Lorick III, a sister Gayle Bailey and brother Harold Brown; and three grandchildren, Jeffery, Lauren and Heath Lorick. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com