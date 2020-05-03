Frances Browder AIKEN - Mrs. Frances Collins Browder, beloved wife of Leonard Browder, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service was held in Sunset Memory Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating. The family is planning a public celebration of life that will be announced at a later date. A lifelong resident of Aiken County, Frances was the daughter of the late Thomas Lewis and Frances Mildred Hook Collins. She was a graduate of Graniteville High School and Augusta Business College. Frances loved life and the people in her life. She had an enthusiastic, charming zest for life and always welcomed people with open arms. Frances was a very accomplished tennis player who loved her many matches with her girlfriends. In addition to her husband of 71 years, Frances is survived by her two children, Laure (Shawn) O'Connor, Aiken, Leonard Thomas "Len" (Renee) Browder, Sr., Aiken and one grandson, Thomas Browder. She was preceded in death by her aunt Sarah Margie Burke, who was a "sister" to Frances. The family would like to give thanks to Frances's loving caregivers and the staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aiken's First Baptist Church, PO Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801



