Frances Browder
1929 - 2020
Frances Browder AIKEN - Mrs. Frances Collins Browder, beloved wife of Leonard Browder, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service was held in Sunset Memory Gardens with The Rev. Dr. Fred W. Andrea III officiating. The family is planning a public celebration of life that will be announced at a later date. A lifelong resident of Aiken County, Frances was the daughter of the late Thomas Lewis and Frances Mildred Hook Collins. She was a graduate of Graniteville High School and Augusta Business College. Frances loved life and the people in her life. She had an enthusiastic, charming zest for life and always welcomed people with open arms. Frances was a very accomplished tennis player who loved her many matches with her girlfriends. In addition to her husband of 71 years, Frances is survived by her two children, Laure (Shawn) O'Connor, Aiken, Leonard Thomas "Len" (Renee) Browder, Sr., Aiken and one grandson, Thomas Browder. She was preceded in death by her aunt Sarah Margie Burke, who was a "sister" to Frances. The family would like to give thanks to Frances's loving caregivers and the staff of Kindred Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Aiken's First Baptist Church, PO Box 3157, Aiken, SC 29802. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC, 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801

Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Shellhouse Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
924 Hayne Ave.
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 642-3456
Thoughts and prayers to the Browder family. Have great memories from Aiken Drug.
Sandy Wagoner
Friend
There really are no words.....The Browder family has always been my family! I miss seeing all out having a great time. I will miss the hugs, kisses, and encouraging words that always came out of her mouth...Love to all....
GAIL TOOLE
The many many years of Dr. Browder and Frances always having fun wherever they were - Hilton Head trips were always fun! She lived life to the fullest!

I never thought I would say this, but one more lipstick covered lip kiss from her would sure be nice!! God Bless her family. Rhett & Kim
