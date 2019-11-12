Frances "Fran" C. DeMates COLUMBIA - Frances "Fran" C. DeMates, 89, of Columbia, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Lucas John and Ola Grace Day Hulon. Fran enjoyed her travels abroad, especially the time she spent in Germany. Retiring from civil service, she was proud of her work as a secretary at Fort Jackson. Fran loved big band music and singing. "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on" Irving Berlin. Survivors include her son, Marty Johnson (Beth); daughter, Sheri Blease (Bobby); grandson, Chris Freeman; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Fran is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeanie Johnson Cooper; son, Steven Ronald Johnson; sister, Margaret Bennett; and brother, William Edward Hulon. A memorial service will be held 6 o'clock, Tuesday, November 12 th , at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, with her nephew, Bruce Bennett, officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 5 until 5:45 o'clock. The family is thankful to the staff of NHC of Lexington for the loving care they gave to Fran. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019