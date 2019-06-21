Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Carpenter Fields. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances C. Fields COLUMBIA - Frances Carpenter Fields went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Affectionately known as "Fran," she was born August 15, 1931 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Fran was the youngest daughter of the late John and Teacora Carpenter. After graduating from Granard High School, Fran completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Barber-Scotia College, in Concord, North Carolina and earned her Master of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina. She served as a teacher in Richland County School District One for 33 years. She was a devoted and active member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a member of Gamma Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is survived by her daughter, Danyelle Luck Young, five grandchildren, Quincy Alford, Alicia Holloway Smith, Joshua Luck, Matthew Young and Meghan Young; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Carl A. Carpenter; longtime companion, James Bassard; and, a host of other loving relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Fields will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street, Columbia, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Family Visitation will be held at, today, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Frances C. Fields COLUMBIA - Frances Carpenter Fields went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Affectionately known as "Fran," she was born August 15, 1931 in Gaffney, South Carolina. Fran was the youngest daughter of the late John and Teacora Carpenter. After graduating from Granard High School, Fran completed her Bachelor of Arts degree at Barber-Scotia College, in Concord, North Carolina and earned her Master of Arts degree from the University of South Carolina. She served as a teacher in Richland County School District One for 33 years. She was a devoted and active member of Zion Baptist Church. She was a member of Gamma Nu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She is survived by her daughter, Danyelle Luck Young, five grandchildren, Quincy Alford, Alicia Holloway Smith, Joshua Luck, Matthew Young and Meghan Young; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Carl A. Carpenter; longtime companion, James Bassard; and, a host of other loving relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Fields will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street, Columbia, with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Family Visitation will be held at, today, Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close