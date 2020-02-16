Frances Dianne Craps GILBERT - Frances Dianne Craps passed away at home on February 12, 2020 at the age of 68. Dianne is predeceased by her father, James Bob Munn and son, Michael Christopher Craps. Dianne is survived by her loving husband Jerry Craps of 43 years. Dianne is lovingly remembered by her mother, Bobbie Munn; son, Brian Craps, grandchildren, Cailyn and Clayton Craps; and brother, James Michael Munn. Dianne was born at Fort Benning, Georgia on October 6, 1951. She graduated from Brooklyn-Cayce High School in 1969. She worked at Town of Lexington for 19 years, 16 of those years she worked at Town of Lexington Police Department as administration assistant to police chiefs. Dianne enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family, exercising in the pool, shopping and getting her nails done with her granddaughter. Her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was very important to her and she would share it whenever possible. The funeral will be held at Samaria Baptist Church, 6560 Fairview Road, Batesburg, SC 29006 on Sunday, February 16, at 2:00 P.M with Rev. John Yorio and Rev. Dennis Metts officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall after the graveside service. Active pallbearers will be the town of Lexington Police Department, Jay Koon, Terrence Green, Matt Davis, Rick Winkel, Carl Bledsoe, Steffonie Cockerill, Brandon Hassler and Eric Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Children's Hospital hematology/oncology clinic, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive, Suite 7215 Columbia, SC 29203. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020