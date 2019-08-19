Frances Drafts Derrick LEXINGTON Funeral services for Frances Drafts Derrick, 80, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Pisgah Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Pisgah Lutheran Church Debt Fund, 1350 Pisgah Church Rd., Lexington, SC 29072 or Dabo's All In Team Foundation, P.O. 1585 Clemson, SC 29633. Mrs. Derrick was born May 24, 1939 in Lexington County, SC and passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Homer E. and Ruby Rikard Drafts. Mrs. Derrick was a member of Pisgah Lutheran Church and an IPTAY member since 1984. She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Smith (Dwight) of Lexington; three grandchildren, Derrick and Cody Smith, Kasey Risinger; son-in-law, Robert Risinger of Lexington; sister, Nila Keisler of Lexington and her beloved pet, Duffie. She was predeceased by her husband, Marvin Derrick and daughter, Dawn Risinger. The family asks that everyone attending the service please wear all orange or purple for Dabo's All In Team Foundation to fight cancer. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Aug. 19, 2019