Frances Dill Mikell Tupper COLUMBIA - Frances Dill Mikell Tupper, 96, of Columbia, South Carolina, died Monday, September 14, 2020. Born July 19, 1924 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Park Hay Mikell and Dorothy Ale Mikell. Frances grew up on James Island. She spent time on Edisto Island all of her life making memories with many generations. She remained connected to her friends and relatives in the Lowcountry throughout her life. Frances graduated from Winthrop College and married James Lockwood Tupper, Sr. (Jim) in 1945. They were charter members of St. Martin's-in-the Fields Episcopal Church. During her 65+ years at St. Martin's, Frances taught Sunday School, Bible School, Kindergarten and was instrumental in many of the ministries of the church. The fellowship and love experienced as part of the St. Martin's family was a major force in her life. Frances always welcomed newcomers at church and never met a stranger anywhere. Working to share their Christian faith with others, she and Jim coordinated Faith Alive for over 15 years throughout the Carolinas. Frances also enjoyed her memberships in the Colonial Dames and the Junior League of Columbia. Frances spent time reaching out to others through cards and letters, expressing her love, support and encouragement with stickers, articles, and cut outs for every milestone and accomplishment. She deeply cherished her time with family and friends. Visits were always welcomed and visitors left with an appreciation for a sense of humor which she felt was necessary for living abundantly. Frances loved telling stories and was known to embellish them on occasion. Birthday cakes, pound cakes, and blueberry muffins were never in short supply and were widely distributed. She is survived by her son, James Lockwood Tupper, Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Shuford Tupper; grandchildren, Park Mikell Tupper and his wife, Lyssa Havard Tupper; Lee Lockwood Tupper and his wife, Bridgett Molony Tupper; and Joel Ashford Tupper; as well as her great-grandson, Lee Lockwood Tupper, Jr. Frances is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins and she adored them boundlessly. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her devoted husband, James Lockwood Tupper, Sr; her daughter, Frances Dill Tupper; and her sister, Dorothy Agnes Mikell Fishburne. Burial will be at St. Paul's Churchyard in Summerville. A celebration of Frances' life will be held at a future date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the Arbor Fund at St. Martin's-in-the Fields Episcopal Church, 5220 Clemson Avenue, Columbia, South Carolina 29206, or a charity of one's choice
