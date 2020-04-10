Frances Elizabeth Yates BATESBURG Frances Elizabeth Yates, 80, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A private burial will be held at West Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Yates was born in Batesburg, SC, daughter of the late Hoyt Curtis and Roxie Mae Anderson McGee. She has attended Richland Springs and West Creek Baptist Churches. Surviving are her loving husband, James Edward Yates, Sr; son and daughter-in-law, James Edward Yates, Jr (Kimberly) of Lexington; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela E. Mohl (David) of Pennsylvania; brother, Bobby D. McGee (Debbie) of Aiken; sister-in-law, Ann McGee of Cross; grandchildren, Eric and Carly Yates, Sarah Mohl; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hoyt McGee. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 10, 2020