Frances Chapman Ellisor COLUMBIA Funeral services for Frances Chapman Ellisor, 81, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel. Memorials may be made to Mt. Horeb Lutheran Church, 101 E. Boundary St., Chapin, SC 29036. Mrs. Ellisor was born September 10, 1937 in Chapin, SC and passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Louis L. and Lois Koon Chapman. She worked at Fort Jackson for over 30 years as the secretary for the staff in the post headquarters. Mrs. Ellisor is survived by her son, Rafe Ellisor; grandchildren, Lane and Cole Ellisor; brother, James Chapman (Dean); cousin, Elda Bailey and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Perry C. Ellisor; brothers, Brenton E. Chapman, Lindy Ray Chapman and sister, Dottie C. Pruett. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 9, 2019