Frances Harris EubanksNovember 15, 1931 - October 26, 2020Gilbert, South Carolina - Frances Harris Eubanks, our beloved "Gran Gran", 88, left this earth to be with our Lord on Monday, October 26th, 2020. She is survived by two sons, Joseph William Eubanks (Robyn) and Jonathan Melton Eubanks (Sue Ann); her grandchildren Claire Carpentier (Phil), John Martin Eubanks (Katie), Kelly Howell (Nick), Colt Brockington, Ally Eubanks, Caroline Brockington, Maybrie Eubanks, Meg Eubanks; her great grandchildren Mollie Howell, Paul Carpentier, Adeline Stephens, Leah Carpentier; her niece Jennifer Harris and many other family and close friends.She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Johnny Martin Eubanks, and her son Martin Lynon Eubanks (Karen).Frances was one of eleven children born in Clayton, NC to Dennie and Sally Harris. She majored in Home Economics and Education at Berry College and later earned a Master's Degree in Library Science from Florida State University. She and Johnny met during college and later married in New York City on a popular television show, The Bride and Groom. They raised their three boys in Thomasville, GA, where Frances was an outgoing, active member of the community and church. After retiring from teaching and real estate, she and Johnny moved to Gilbert, SC to enjoy the beauty of Lake Murray. They joined Lexington Baptist Church where she continued to learn, teach and serve.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00am at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.Memorials in Frances' name may be made to Lexington Baptist Church, 308 E. Main St., Lexington, SC 29072.