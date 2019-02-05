Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frances Motley Fagan COLUMBIA A funeral service for Frances Motley Fagan, 90, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Park Street Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Fagan was born in Columbia on October 28, 1928 to the late Wade Hampton and Gladys Autry Motley. She was the oldest of eight children. Frances lived the victorious Christian life and finished her race Friday, February 1, 2019. She had a loving heart and was dedicated to serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a lifetime member of Park Street Baptist Church where she served 55 plus years teaching Sunday school and was a member of WMU. Frances worked her entire career at Southern Bell/AT&T, where she was a supervisor; an active member of the Pioneers, which was a volunteer network for helping in the community, and she retired in 1983. Frances was an avid reader all her life. After retiring, she took up hobbies of learning to play the piano, painting, quilting, bowling, walking, swimming, and canning vegetables from their garden. She and her husband, Buck, camped throughout the US and Canada and traveled widely in Europe. Surviving are her sister, Peggy M. Ford (Doug), and brothers, James E. Motley, Mason E. Motley (Mamie) and Robert Frederick "Fred" Motley, Sr. (Lynn). Also stepson, James D. Fagan, Jr. (Dott) and stepdaughters, Susan F. Moran, and Elizabeth F. Fettler (Kevin). Step granddaughters, Heather Edge, Nikki Arrants, step grandson, James Anthony Fagan, and step great-grandchildren, Autumn Watson and James Lyday II, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed, but we know all who loved her and her Lord will be reunited again one day! She was predeceased by her loving husband of 46 years, James Dewey Fagan, Sr., her sister, Annette M. Winters, and brothers, Wade H. Motley, Jr. and John G. Motley. Memorials may be made to , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210 or Park Street Baptist Church, 2204 Park Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Special thanks to Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Lighthouse Hospice Group. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

