Frances Fisher Merwin NORTH AUGUSTA - Ms. Frances Fisher Merwin entered into rest on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at National Healthcare. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden. The family will receive friends at the church following the inurnment. To sign the online register and read her full obituary please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019