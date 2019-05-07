Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Frank Garrison. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Francis P. "Frank" Garrison COLUMBIA Francis Patrick Garrison, 67, of Columbia, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born February 23, 1952 in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late James Ralph and Alice Donovan Garrison. Frank graduated from Dreher High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina. He worked in the property and casualty insurance industry as a marketing representative. Frank was a member of St. Martin's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, Betty SkardonGarrsion;son, F. Patrick Garrison, Jr. (Kaitlyn); daughter, Elizabeth S. Garrison; sisters, Ann Locklier (Bo) and Jill Carroll; father-in-law, James W. Skardon; sisters-in-law, Sally Skardon, Dotty Kolb (Wade), and Genny Shelley (Allen); as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Cullen; mother-in-law, Geraldine Skardon; and his brother-in-law, Bill Carroll. A service will be held Wednesday, May 8th, at 1 o'clock at St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church with the Rev. Susan Prinz, Ph.D., and The Rev. Chuck Petit M.D. officiating. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 o'clock, Tuesday afternoon at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church Building Fund, 5220 Clemson Ave., Columbia, SC 29206.

Francis P. "Frank" Garrison COLUMBIA Francis Patrick Garrison, 67, of Columbia, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born February 23, 1952 in Holyoke, MA, he was the son of the late James Ralph and Alice Donovan Garrison. Frank graduated from Dreher High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina. He worked in the property and casualty insurance industry as a marketing representative. Frank was a member of St. Martin's in-the-Fields Episcopal Church. He is survived by his wife, Betty SkardonGarrsion;son, F. Patrick Garrison, Jr. (Kaitlyn); daughter, Elizabeth S. Garrison; sisters, Ann Locklier (Bo) and Jill Carroll; father-in-law, James W. Skardon; sisters-in-law, Sally Skardon, Dotty Kolb (Wade), and Genny Shelley (Allen); as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Cullen; mother-in-law, Geraldine Skardon; and his brother-in-law, Bill Carroll. A service will be held Wednesday, May 8th, at 1 o'clock at St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church with the Rev. Susan Prinz, Ph.D., and The Rev. Chuck Petit M.D. officiating. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 o'clock, Tuesday afternoon at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Martin's In-the-Fields Episcopal Church Building Fund, 5220 Clemson Ave., Columbia, SC 29206. Published in The State on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close