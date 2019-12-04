Frances Godwin Ward DARLINGTON Frances Godwin Ward, age 94, passed away Monday, December 02, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Wednesday, December 4th at Darlington First Baptist Church with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 1-2:30 pm Wednesday at the church. Born January 18, 1925 in Summerton, SC, Frances was the daughter of the late C.B. Godwin and Anna Wilkie Godwin. She retired from the Darlington County School District as the Executive Secretary at Florence-Darlington Technical College for 25 years. Frances was a member of Darlington First Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Ronnie and Susan Ward of Darlington; daughters, Annita and Candler Hunt of Madison, GA, Susie and Rhame Guyton of Marion; son, Morris and Belle Ward of Mullins; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Godwin. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.M. Ward, Jr.; sister, Billie Lou Bradham. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2019