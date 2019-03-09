Frances J. Grafton LUGOFF A celebration of life service for Frances Jean Grafton, 80, will be held Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at Springvale Baptist Church. The Rev. Todd Horton and the Rev. Sean Mcelrath will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Mrs. Grafton, wife of the late Donald Thomas Grafton, Sr., passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born in Rock Hill, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Bynum and Gertrude Gallman Maples. Mrs. Grafton was a member of Springvale Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and quilting. Surviving are her children, Tommy Grafton (Leslie) of Myrtle Beach, Sylvia Roberts (Paul) of Raleigh, N.C.; siblings, Millie Ward of Cassatt, Sylvia Ivie (Loren) of GA, Elizabeth McCarty (Byron) of Lugoff; Frank Maples of Lugoff, Bundy Maples (Jeanie) of Lugoff; 4 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother, Billie Maples. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 9, 2019