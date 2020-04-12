Frances H. Yon WAGENER - Mrs. Frances Hester Yon, 94, went to be with her Lord Monday, April 6, 2020. Mrs. Frances was born in Greenville County, SC. She was married to the late Harold L. Yon for sixty years at his passing in 2004. She is the mother of Terry Yon (Carolyn), David Yon (Beth), Thomas Yon (Gale), and the late Larry Joe Yon (Betty). Mrs. Frances is the grandmother of Matt Yon (Katie), Terry Yon, Jr. (Joni), Todd Yon, Frances Shainwald (Ari), Arthur Yon (Lindsay), Katherine Yon, Amber Jefferson, and Julian Yon. She is the great grandmother of Christopher Yon, Caroline Yon, Terry Royston Yon, Tirion "Ty" Yon, Sarah Yon, Anna Shainwald, Logan Shainwald, Liam Yon, Foster Yon, Sylvie Yon and Zoe Jackson. Mrs. Frances is the daughter of the late Rev. Henry Clayton Hester and Jennie Mae Dill Hester. She is the sister of the late Theron Dill Hester and Joye H. Brown. Mrs. Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Wagener where she taught Sunday School and RAs. She graduated from Columbia College majoring in Home Economics and became a high school teacher. After retiring from teaching she became a Real Estate Agent for at least 25 years. Mrs. Frances worked several years as a census worker for Aiken County. She wrote a book on raising boys. Graveside Services will be private. A Service celebrating the life of Frances H. Yon will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to North Greenville University at PO Box 1892, Tigerville, SC 29688-1892 or First Baptist Church of Wagener at PO Box 298. Wagener, SC 29164. The family would like to thank Clara Shuler for her compassion and caring for their mom for the last several years. Condolences may be made to the Yon family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020